Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of STER stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.