Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

STER stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

