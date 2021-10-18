Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 539 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000.

QUAL stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

