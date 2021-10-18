Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $354.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $350.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.