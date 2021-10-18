Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $26.20 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

PG opened at $143.51 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.76.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

