Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.97 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.