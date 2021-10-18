Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 390,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 162,037 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 185,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.86 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

