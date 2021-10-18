Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 46,569 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

