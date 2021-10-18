Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Royce Value Trust worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.60 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

