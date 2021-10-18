Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.49 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

