Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

