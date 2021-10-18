Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STER has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sterling Check stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

