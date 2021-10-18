Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

