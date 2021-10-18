Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Short Interest Update

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,944,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 5,590,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWYDF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Stornoway Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

