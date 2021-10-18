Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 36,025 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 238.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

