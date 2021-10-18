Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $303.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,155. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

