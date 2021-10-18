Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 972 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,401. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

