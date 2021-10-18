Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.26. 203,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

