Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMU.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.