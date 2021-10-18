SUN (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00068438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.37 or 0.99943152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.57 or 0.06149770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.