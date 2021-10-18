Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $35.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

