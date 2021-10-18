Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

