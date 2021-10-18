Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

