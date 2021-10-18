Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 17,197 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

