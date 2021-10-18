Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSMXY opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSMXY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysmex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

