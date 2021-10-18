Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.09

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 14258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.36 million, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

