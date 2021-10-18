Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Taisei has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

