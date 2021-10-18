Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 81,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,136. The stock has a market cap of $658.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGB. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

