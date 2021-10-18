Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

