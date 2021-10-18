TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,258 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.