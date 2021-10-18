TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $123,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.