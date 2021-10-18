TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $87.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

