Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

VIV stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

