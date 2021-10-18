Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on Temenos and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.55.

TMSNY opened at $125.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

