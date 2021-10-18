Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 51.9% in September

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15,374.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

