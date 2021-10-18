Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TENX opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $43.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.