Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

