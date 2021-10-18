Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $1,219.70. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,925. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $439.05 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,302.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,459.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

