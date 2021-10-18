TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.27.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

