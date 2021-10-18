Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

