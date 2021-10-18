Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires 116,567 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the period. International Game Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,248,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

