Thames Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.59. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,700. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

