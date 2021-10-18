The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $496.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $542.90 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $492.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.01. The stock had a trading volume of 276,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,855. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $873.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

