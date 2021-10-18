The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.05

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.05 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 14547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,037 shares of company stock valued at $47,034,023 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

