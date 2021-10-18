The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Upgraded at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDRLF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

