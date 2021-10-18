The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.71.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $406.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

