The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,860 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.69. 62,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,742. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.27. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

