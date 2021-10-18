The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

NYSE GS opened at $406.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

