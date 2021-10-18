The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $59,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $349.33 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $350.95. The stock has a market cap of $368.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.13.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

