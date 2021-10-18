The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 13,544 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.